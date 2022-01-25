Mali will face Equatorial Guinea this Wednesday, January 26 for the round of 16 of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States

Mali and Equatorial Guinea will face each other for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nation this Wednesday, January 26 at 2:00 PM (ET). Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Africa Cup game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Mali before the start of the tournament were not considered one of the main candidates to win this Africa Cup of Nations. However, after solidly winning the group stage with two wins 1-0 against Tunisia and 2-0 against Mauritania as well as a draw against Gambia 1-1, and along with the elimination of other candidates such as Nigeria and Algeria, the Malians emerge as a possible candidate.

On the other side will be Equatorial Guinea, a team that undoubtedly is the least favorite in this game. In their group they finished in second place, after one loss and two wins, one of which was against Algeria 1-0, in what has been one of the surprises of the championship. In the same way, the Guineans hope to surprise a rival that is superior to them.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there have been few games between these two rivals. The one they will play this Wednesday, January 26 at 2:00 PM (ET) will be the 4th between both. The other three clashes were all victories for Mali: 3-0 in a friendly in 2009, and in 2016 they played twice for the Africa Cup of Nations qualification, both games with the same result of 1-0.

How to watch or live stream Mali vs Equatorial Guinea in the US

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Mali and Equatorial Guinea, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Mali are the favorite with -135 odds, while Equatorial Guinea have +450. A tie would finish in a +245 payout.

DraftKings Mali -135 Tie +245 Equatorial Guinea +450

*Odds via DraftKings