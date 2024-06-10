Malta play against Greece in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Malta will compete against Greece in a 2024 international friendly match. This comprehensive preview includes details about the venue and various viewing options to suit your preferences, whether you prefer traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

It is a duel between two teams that failed to qualify for the next Euro. Therefore, during this FIFA Matchday, they want to use the opportunity to fine-tune their teams in preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Greece have a promising team, which demonstrated its capability to challenge strong teams in its Euro qualification group against rivals such as France and the Netherlands. Their opponent will be Malta, one of the weakest nations in UEFA, but they have the chance to compete against a superior rival with the aim of continuing their growth.

Malta vs Greece: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Malta: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Malta vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Greece: Alpha TV

Malta: TVMSport+

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

USA: Fubo (free trial)