Malta will compete against Greece in a 2024 international friendly match. This comprehensive preview includes details about the venue and various viewing options to suit your preferences, whether you prefer traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
It is a duel between two teams that failed to qualify for the next Euro. Therefore, during this FIFA Matchday, they want to use the opportunity to fine-tune their teams in preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Greece have a promising team, which demonstrated its capability to challenge strong teams in its Euro qualification group against rivals such as France and the Netherlands. Their opponent will be Malta, one of the weakest nations in UEFA, but they have the chance to compete against a superior rival with the aim of continuing their growth.
Malta vs Greece: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
Malta: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
Malta vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Greece: Alpha TV
Malta: TVMSport+
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
USA: Fubo (free trial)