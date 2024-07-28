Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr had set their sights on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, making a bid that ultimately fell short. The English club’s demand for a higher transfer fee halted negotiations. Amidst this backdrop, the Brazilian goalkeeper has spoken out about his future.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, addressing the rumors, expressed his desire to keep Ederson, highlighting his importance to the team: “I wish with all my heart that Eddie stays with us. I would love him to stay. I can’t imagine our successes over the past seasons without him. He is a key figure in the dressing room.”

During Manchester City‘s tour in the United States, Ederson took the opportunity to discuss his situation with TNT Brazil: “There is still no definition. Hearing Pep say that was very gratifying. It’s already my eighth season with him, experiencing many good moments and some bad ones. He is a soccer genius, and everyone knows that. So it’s very good to hear that from him.“

He continued, “I’m happy here, enjoying my time with my teammates, and getting my fitness back on track. I’m very calm. Whatever happens is in God’s hands, and He knows the right path for me. Whatever He decides, I’ll be content with.”

Ederson of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Who did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr sign instead?

With Ederson’s transfer proving unfeasible due to Manchester City’s high demands, Al Nassr turned their attention to another Brazilian goalkeeper. They signed Bento, a 25-year-old talent from Athletico Paranaense, for 18 million euros.

Bento’s addition aims to bolster one of Al Nassr’s weakest points, the goalkeeper position. This signing marks Al Nassr’s first major acquisition for the upcoming season, with more additions expected to help them compete with Al Hilal, the country’s most powerful team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, still seeking his first official title since joining Al Nassr on December 30, 2022, will be looking to lead his strengthened squad to success.