Real Madrid is looking to bolster their defense with a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, but Al-Nassr is resisting. Find out all the details here!

Real Madrid, always looking to strengthen their squad and consolidate their position as one of the most powerful teams not only in Spain but in Europe, have set their sights on a teammate from Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s coach, has identified this player as the ideal signing to strengthen the defense. The experienced defender, who has shown his quality in teams such as Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City, would fit perfectly into the Italian coach’s game scheme. His ability to play in the air, his ball output and his leadership would be a great asset for the white team.

However, the signing will not be easy. Al-Nassr, the club to which the player belongs, has no intention of letting him escape. The Saudi team made a significant investment to get the services of the Spanish center-back and considers him a fundamental piece in their sporting project.

Who is the player that Real Madrid wants to sign?

This is Aymeric Laporte, the Spanish center-back who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. However, signing Laporte will not be an easy task. Al-Nassr, the club to which the player belongs, is not willing to part with one of its defensive pillars without a very juicy offer.

Aymeric Laporte of Spain celebrates with the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy after his team’s victory during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid looking to build a super team

The incorporation of Laporte would be another step in Real Madrid‘s strategy to build a team capable of competing at the highest level and fighting for all titles. With the arrival of the Spanish center-back, the Whites would have an even more solid and competitive defense, which would allow them to face the challenges of next season with guarantees.