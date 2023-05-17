Manchester City defeated Real Madrid with a 4-0 score (5-1 on aggregate) to play the 2022-23 Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10. Pep Guardiola’s team had control of the match from the start to finish, and the club reached this instance of the competition for the second time in their history.

Bernardo Silva scored a brace in the first half, first at 23’ and then at 37’. Thenm Eder Militao scored an own goal for the third and Julian Alvarez made the fourth. However, Man City had other chances to score but Thibaut Courtois had two astonishing saves. Los Blancos, meanwhile, offered very little, only a Toni Kroos’ rifle against the woodwork.

With this triumph, Guardiola reached his fourth Champions League final as coach, and his second with City. He has won two with Barcelona (2009, 2011) and now he has a chance to win the biggest European trophy.

Man City destroys Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

The hosts were so dominant that in the first half, Madrid only had 10 passes in the attacking third. The second half was more disputed, but still it wasn’t enough for Madrid to respond. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions: