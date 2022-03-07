According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has identified a lack of mental strength in his squad - except for two players whose performances haven't declined even in adversity.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have left the club long ago but Manchester United continue to struggle to get results in the 2021-22 Premier League. To make things worse, their weaknesses were brutally exposed by crosstown rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

It has not been an easy start for Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. The German boss took charge of the team in December and, even though United only lost twice since then, they have won just eight out of 18 games.

But it's not just the poor performances or lack of victories what worries the most, it's the attitude the team has shown so far. According to ESPN, Rangnick is concerned that his squad lacks mental fortitude to overcome adversity. However, there are two players who would be the exception.

Report: Rangnick worried with Man United's struggles to overcome adversity

Manchester United have clearly fallen short of expectations this season after landing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane in the summer. Results have improven a little bit since Rangnick arrived but the team still has a lot of work to do at the time of facing adversity.

United have blown a lead on five games that ended in a draw under Rangnick, something that worries the coach a lot, according to ESPN: "Sources have told ESPN that Rangnick and his coaches have been alarmed by the manner in which dominant performances have quickly deteriorated into a situation where the team is forced to hold onto a point."

Besides, during Rangnick's time in charge of the team, Manchester United have failed to win a game after conceding the first goal and only twice they were able to snatch a point after falling from behind.

However, the report adds that Rangnick identified Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw as the only players whose performances haven't declined when the team was trailing or after it lost a lead in a game.

(Via ESPN)

"Sources have said that some players have become distracted by mistakes, which has impacted on their performance, while others have allowed frustrations with teammates and tactics to affect their focus and contribution.

"Rangnick has been impressed, however, by the character and leadership displayed by McTominay and Shaw during difficult periods on the pitch and regards both players as possessing the attributes required in such circumstances."

McTominay played the full 90 minutes in the Man City loss, while Shaw missed the game after testing positive to Covid-19. Manchester United return to action on Saturday in a huge game against Tottenham before they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Will Rangnick's boys step up for these crucial games?