The 25-year-old striker is a wanted man in the Premier League as many as 5 clubs are chasing his signature. Find out who the clubs are.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick is living a dream, not only is he one of the top goal scorers of the Bundesliga, but Schick is also now the subject of transfer talks to the Premier League.

Patrik Schick was born in Prague, Czech Republic and had a rather quiet rise, his stints at Roma and Sampdoria were less than impressive. It was until he was loaned to RB Leipzig in 2019 it all changed. Schick scored 10 goals in 22 league games and that paved the way for a €26.5 million move to Bayer Leverkusen.

At Bayer Leverkusen it has been all aces for Schick who has 25 goals in 43 games. This season his 16 goals in 14 games have raised a lot of eyebrows to his talent. Now according to 90min five Premier League clubs are after Patrik Schick.

Premier League teams after Patrik Schick

90min reports that Bayer Leverkusen are not keen to sell Patrik Schick at the moment, but if he continues scoring at the rate he is, it won’t be long before another big move happens.

Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Everton have all scouted Schick. The German club is looking at a transfer fee in the £50 million range and the player is under contract until 2025.