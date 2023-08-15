Defending the Treble is going to be hard for Manchester City considering the difficulty of their competitions. The Premier League and the Champions League are the best two club tournaments in the world, so their quest wasn’t going to be easy anyway.

However, Pep Guardiola added another issue to their list of obstacles in the form of an injury. Kevin De Bruyne had to leave the field in the first half of the EPL opening match, and the update has not been ideal for their aspirations.

Manchester City already had problems with De Bruyne regarding his injuries, but now it seems they have to be ready for a prolonged absence of the Belgian. He could even be out until next year with his recent issue.

Guardiola Confirms Serious Injury for Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne had to leave Manchester City’s win against Burnley after only 23 minutes with a hamstring injury. That’s the same area that took him out during the Champions League final, so there was concern. Guardiola himself was the one who confirmed he is going to be out for a few months, presumably three to four.

Guardiola said: “It’s a serious injury. We have to decide if he needs surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months. The decision on surgery will be taken in the coming days and could see him miss three or four months. We could say don’t play (Burnley) but this injury could happen later. Before I took the decision I spoke to the doctor, the physio and him. He said he felt good.”

As to whether they are looking for a replacement he stated: “After what happened we will see the possibilities. It’s a big loss. Kevin has specific qualities which you can lose for one or two games but, for a long time, it is really tough for us. We have a different talent of players, and this is an opportunity; life gives you that. When there is an injury there is an opportunity for the other one.”