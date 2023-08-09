Despite the court of public opinion or what many may think, Benjamin Mendy is an innocent man in the eyes of the law. The former Manchester City defender is now looking to claim unpaid salary after the team stopped paying him while Mendy was dealing with his legal issues.

While the rape charges case may be over, Benjamin Mendy has a new hurdle which is unpaid taxes and that could force the now Lorient player to file for bankruptcy. Nonetheless Mendy is in contact with Manchester City over his unpaid wages.

Mendy has put up his near $6.3 million mansion up for sale in order to pay his legal fees and tax debt he accumulated during his near 23-month layoff. Mendy’s accountant stated, “He was very short of money indeed, the cost of the legal case were over one million pounds.”

How much is Benjamin Mendy seeking from Manchester City

According to The Sun, Mendy is looking for up to 10 million pounds in back wages that were not paid to him. Mendy’s agent is reported to have told the court; they are “in negotiations with Manchester City to get back pay on the basis that he has been found not guilty”.

Since his not guilty verdict Mendy is trying to rebuild his career at 29, he signed a two-year contract with Ligue 1 club Lorient. Mendy at one time was capped 10 times by the French national team and won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.