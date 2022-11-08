Manchester City and Chelsea will ace against each other at the Eithad Stadium for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can watch this game live on DAZN.
It will be one of the most interesting duels of this 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. On the one hand, the locals have an excellent streak this season, in which they have only lost 1 game (against Liverpool in the Premier League). As if that were not enough, they have an Erling Haaland whose performances seem to be getting better every day.
Without a doubt, they are candidates to win all the competitions they play. However, this time they will have to face a very tough rival. Chelsea have been very inconsistent this season, with playing at a very high level like they did in the 2 games against Milan, or very low like they did against Brighton in the Premier League. What is clear is that if they show their best version against the "Citizens", it will not be an easy game for Guardiola's team.
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City will face Chelsea for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup at the Eithad Stadium in Manchester, England this Wednesday, November 9.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (November 10)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 10)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 11:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (November 10)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 10)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 10)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 10)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 10)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 10)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 10)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 9, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
USA: ESPN+