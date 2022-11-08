Manchester City will play against Chelsea for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Carabao Cup in your country

Manchester City and Chelsea will ace against each other at the Eithad Stadium for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can watch this game live on DAZN.

It will be one of the most interesting duels of this 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. On the one hand, the locals have an excellent streak this season, in which they have only lost 1 game (against Liverpool in the Premier League). As if that were not enough, they have an Erling Haaland whose performances seem to be getting better every day.

Without a doubt, they are candidates to win all the competitions they play. However, this time they will have to face a very tough rival. Chelsea have been very inconsistent this season, with playing at a very high level like they did in the 2 games against Milan, or very low like they did against Brighton in the Premier League. What is clear is that if they show their best version against the "Citizens", it will not be an easy game for Guardiola's team.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City will face Chelsea for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup at the Eithad Stadium in Manchester, England this Wednesday, November 9.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (November 10)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 10)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (November 10)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 10)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 10)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 10)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 10)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 10)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 10)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 9, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

USA: ESPN+

