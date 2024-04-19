Manchester City will face off against Chelsea in what will be the 2023/2024 FA Cup semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 FA Cup semifinals

Manchester City are set to clash with Chelsea in the 2023/2024 FA Cup semifinals. Delve into the crucial details of this eagerly awaited matchup, including venue details and information on television broadcasts and live streaming options available in your country.

Manchester City‘s primary objective for the season was the Champions League, yet their hopes were dashed when they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. Although the morale of the “Citizens” may be low following this disappointment, it is imperative to move past the recent setback at the Etihad Stadium and focus on another important goal of the semester: the FA Cup.

Undoubtedly, Manchester City are the top favorites and will aim to assert their dominance. However, they will face a tough challenge in Chelsea, a team whose sole opportunity for silverware lies in the FA Cup. Chelsea will undoubtedly give their all against Pep Guardiola‘s side, necessitating vigilance from Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:15 PM

Australia: 3:15 AM (April 21)

Bangladesh: 10:15 PM

Canada: 12:15 PM

France: 6:15 PM

Germany: 6:15 PM

India: 9:45 PM

Indonesia: 12:15 AM (April 21)

Ireland: 5:15 PM

Italy: 6:15 PM

Malaysia: 12:15 AM (April 21)

Mexico: 11:15 AM

Netherlands: 6:15 PM

Nigeria: 5:15 PM

Portugal: 5:15 PM

South Africa: 6:15 PM

Spain: 6:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 5:15 PM

USA: 12:15 PM

Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4

Canada: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World Now

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

India: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4 JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer Premier Sports, ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One

USA: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+