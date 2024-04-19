Manchester City are set to clash with Chelsea in the 2023/2024 FA Cup semifinals. Delve into the crucial details of this eagerly awaited matchup, including venue details and information on television broadcasts and live streaming options available in your country.
Manchester City‘s primary objective for the season was the Champions League, yet their hopes were dashed when they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. Although the morale of the “Citizens” may be low following this disappointment, it is imperative to move past the recent setback at the Etihad Stadium and focus on another important goal of the semester: the FA Cup.
Undoubtedly, Manchester City are the top favorites and will aim to assert their dominance. However, they will face a tough challenge in Chelsea, a team whose sole opportunity for silverware lies in the FA Cup. Chelsea will undoubtedly give their all against Pep Guardiola‘s side, necessitating vigilance from Manchester City.
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 1:15 PM
Australia: 3:15 AM (April 21)
Bangladesh: 10:15 PM
Canada: 12:15 PM
France: 6:15 PM
Germany: 6:15 PM
India: 9:45 PM
Indonesia: 12:15 AM (April 21)
Ireland: 5:15 PM
Italy: 6:15 PM
Malaysia: 12:15 AM (April 21)
Mexico: 11:15 AM
Netherlands: 6:15 PM
Nigeria: 5:15 PM
Portugal: 5:15 PM
South Africa: 6:15 PM
Spain: 6:15 PM
UAE: 6:15 PM
UK: 5:15 PM
USA: 12:15 PM
Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4
Canada: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World Now
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
India: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4 JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer Premier Sports, ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One
USA: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+