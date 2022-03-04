Manchester City and Manchester United will clash off at Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the 28th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out the probable lineups for this Manchester derby game.

Manchester City will lock horns with their city arch-rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 28th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season at Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 11:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Manchester derby soccer game of the English Premier League. If you are in the United States, you can watch the Manchester derby on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 50th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 24 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2021, when the Citizens cruised past the Red Devils with a final result of 2-0 away at Old Trafford. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City probable lineup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake after both players were taken out at half-time of the club's 2-0 Emirates FA Cup win against Peterborough on Tuesday night. The Portuguese defender is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a hamstring injury, it has been confirmed.

While backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen recovers from an injury, Cole Palmer has been out since the beginning of February. On the otehr hand, after their injury setbacks, both Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are ready to play.

Kyle Walker has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, but it would be remarkable if he did not return to the starting lineup on Sunday, with John Stones returning to a pivotal position until Ruben Dias heals.

Manchester City possible starting XI:

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Manchester United probable lineup

Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani have both been out for the Reds recently. Both athletes returned to training earlier this week. The English midfielder missed the matches against Atletico Madrid and Watford due to sickness, while the Urugyan striker hasn't featured for United since the February 8 due to a groin injury.

The Red Devils' boss Ralf Rangnick stated the veteran performed well in the practices and might make his weekend squad, as he tries to make his first appearance in the derby since signing in October 2020. After a weak attacking display against Watford, fans would expect Nemanja Matic to be replaced by Jadon Sancho.

Meanwhile, with Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane doing so well against the Hornets, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harry Maguire benched once more amid allegations of internal discontent over his constant playing time.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.