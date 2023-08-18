Manchester City vs Newcastle United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester City and Newcastle United face each other this Saturday, August 19 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Following their remarkable penalty shootout victory against Sevilla, which secured them a new international cup, Manchester City are highly motivated to make a triumphant reentry into the competition they currently hold the title for – none other than the Premier League itself.

The “Citizens” kicked off their campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Burnley and are now in pursuit of their second win. Their opponents in this fixture will be Newcastle, who also launched their season with a resounding triumph. They defeated Aston Villa 5-1 and are determined to establish their contention for significant achievements this season.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (August 20)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 20)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 20)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Newcastle United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.