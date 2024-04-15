Manchester City play against Real Madrid in what will the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Manchester City will face off against Real Madrid in the upcoming second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. To keep you informed and prepared for this eagerly anticipated match, here are the potential lineups for both teams, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling encounter you won’t want to miss.

It is the game that will define the fate of Manchester City and Real Madrid. Despite “Citizens’” home advantage, they cannot rest assured of victory against a resolute the “Merengues.” The Spanish side is poised to bring their A-game, determined to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of success.

For Manchester City, the home advantage offers a favorable setting, but they must remain vigilant and fully committed to overcoming the formidable challenge posed by Real Madrid. The visitors will undoubtedly come prepared to give their all, leaving no room for complacency or assumptions of an easy victory for the English side.

Manchester City probable lineup

Manchester City will seek victory at home that allows them to access, once again, the semifinals of the Champions League.

Manchester City possible lineup: Ortega; Akanji, Stones, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovačić; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid want revenge for what happened in the semifinals of this tournament last season.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo.