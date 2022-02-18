Manchester City will face Tottenham today, February 19, at the City of Manchester Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 26 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Manchester City and Tottenham will face each other today, February 19 at the City of Manchester Stadium for the Matchday 26 of the 2021-2022 Premier League.

Manchester City's performance in the UEFA Champions League invites the illusion of their fans. Not only because they won, but because they did so with great authority. With almost the same solidity with which they have shown in this 2021/2022 season of the Premier League. Of course they want to continue on this path of victory and for that it is important to win this game.

On the Tottenham side, their goal remains to be able to enter the qualifying zone for the International Cups. They are currently only 3 points behind Arsenal (the last ones entering the Europa League) and 7 behind Manchester United (the last ones in the UEFA Champions League). The Spurs have 3 games less and that gives them an advantage, although they still have to get points to be able to be the next one playing in an international competition.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals, as could be expected taking into account that they are two of the most important teams in the Premier League, are very even. In a total of 166, there were 66 wins for Manchester City, 64 for Tottenham and 36 draws. The last game between them in the PL was on August 15, 2021 with a 1-0 victory for Spurs.

How to watch or live stream Manchester City vs Tottenham in the US

The game that will be played today, February 19 at City of Manchester Stadium for the Matchday 26 of the Premier League between Manchester City and Tottenham will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock and FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester City are the favorite with -360 odds, while Tottenham have +1000. A tie would finish in a +500 payout.

DraftKings Manchester City -360 Tie +500 Tottenham +1000

*Odds via DraftKings