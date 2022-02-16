Manchester City and Tottenham will face each other for Matchday 26 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States and Canada.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada 2021-2022 Premier League

Manchester City will host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium for Matchday 26 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The home side will try to improve their record, while the Spurs are going to try to return to winning ways. If you are in the US, you can watch it on Peacock and fuboTV (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Pep Guardiola’s team has had an impressive season and currently sit in the first place of the standings with 63 points, nine units more than Liverpool. They are coming to this match after destroying Sporting 5-0 in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Tottenham will come to this match after three defeats in a row in the Premier League. Last time around they were beaten 2-0 by Wolves and currently they are in the eighth place of the table with 36 points. Can they upset the leaders?

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Date

Manchester City and Tottenham will meet each other on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Etihad Stadium. The last time they faced each other took place in August 2021, with the Spurs winning 1-0 thanks to a goal by Son Heung-min.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham

The match between Manchester City and Tottenham for Matchday 26 of the Premier League 2021-22 season to be played Saturday, February 19, 2022 will be available for broadcast in Canada on DAZN. In the United States on Peacock TV and on fuboTV (free trial). In the US, you can also watch it on NBC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW.