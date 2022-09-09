Manchester City and Tottenham were due to face each other for Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, however this game was postponed. Here we will tell you the reasons.

The locals currently have 14 points as a result of 4 wins and 2 draws. They are one of the two unbeaten teams in this 2022/2023 Premier League season (the others are their rivals in this game, another reason to believe this game will be very interesting) and were looking to catch up with leaders Arsenal who have 15 points.

As mentioned before, another of the undefeated were Tottenham who started this 2022/2023 Premier League in the best way. With 14 points, like the "Citizens" they were one of the immediate pursuers of the leaders Arsenal. They had a tough game in this Matchday, but they were confident of getting a victory that would take them to the top.

Matchday 7 postponed

Not just this game, but the entire Premier League Matchday 7 has been postponed. This has to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away this Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96. On its twitter account, the PL said: "As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed".

Similar measures were taken in soccer leagues in the other UK nations: Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as in other British professional sports leagues. At the moment there is no information on when the games belonging to this Matchday 7 will take place.

