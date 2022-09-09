The former England striker was not too thrilled that the Premier League stopped play this weekend, rather thinking through playing a bigger statement could be made.

The Premier League, along with the rest of the United Kingdom, is in mourning after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II led the United Kingdom as Queen for 70 years and was the longest-serving monarch.

In the soccer world there were emotional moments of silence before games played in the UEFA Europa League, most notably West Ham, Manchester United, and Arsenal’s matches.

All professional leagues in the United Kingdom from the Premier League to Scotland have stopped play for the weekend as a sign of respect and mourning for the late Queen. Still, former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Peter Crouch believes there could have been a better statement made had the games continued as planned.

Peter Crouch on Premier League stance on mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Peter Crouch took to Twitter and tweeted, “I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend.

Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching?”

Crouch’s tweet got mixed reviews from his followers some agreeing with the Premier League’s stance and other being open to playing the matches.

