Manchester City will host West Ham in Matchday 38 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Get ready for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited showdown. Discover the multitude of ways to catch every moment, whether through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services available in your country.

It is the final Matchday of the Premier League, and there is still much to be decided. The relegations and those qualified for the Champions League have already been determined, but the spots for the Europa League and the Conference League, and most importantly, the new Premier League champions, remain undecided.

Manchester City are undoubtedly the big favorites. They are two points ahead of their immediate pursuers, Arsenal. With a victory, they secure the title. If they do not win, they will have to wait to see what happens with the “Gunners”. Their rivals will be West Ham, who are no longer fighting for anything but will still seek to finish the season on a high note.

Manchester City vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (May 20)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Max, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Sports Live, NBC