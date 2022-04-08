The English international winger was photographed wearing a $1,000 sweatshirt adding to the confirmation he is set to sign with one of the biggest brands in the world.

The most expensive British player of the Premier League is a wanted man. Jack Grealish has market value and that shows with the many sponsorship deals the 26-year-old has signed or will soon sign.

Jack Grealish signed a Manchester City deal that pays him near $300,000 a week until 2027. The winger has tried to repay the club back, but his season has been rather disappointing with 2 goals in 20 league matches, Grealish has played in City’s last 3 matches going the full 90.

Nonetheless, image is everything, and Jack Grealish is going to capitalize on his brand and sign a mega deal with one of the biggest clothing companies in the world.

Jack Grealish may sign with Gucci

According to The Athletic, the midfielder is "on the verge" of signing a deal with Gucci, recently the winger was spotted with a pink sweatshirt with the brand written across the chest. It would be a first of its kind deal between the brand and an athlete.

Recently Lionel Messi was spotted wearing $10,000 worth in brand name wear, so it’s not the first-time soccer players are seen around town wearing big name brand gear. Given England’s presence at the World Cup and the possibility of Manchester City winning major silverware this season, Gucci wants to capitalize on that with star soccer players.