Manchester United have their sights on a goalkeeper playing in MLS, sound familiar, it should back in 2003, ManU bought USMNT future legend Tim Howard for a rock bottom price of only $4 million.

Things have changed and MLS is no longer a pushover league in the world market or in the eyes of soccer scouts. Now according to Nizaar Kinsella the Red Devils are very interested in New England Revolution keeper, Djordje Petrovic and could pay a transfer fee as high as $30 million.

The 23-year-old is considered by many to be the top goalkeeper in MLS and has played in 40 games for the Revs and kept 13 clean sheets since arriving in 2022. Djordje Petrovic came to New England following the transfer of USMNT netminder Matt Turner to Arsenal.

It would mark the second straight transfer of a New England goalkeeper to a top team in the Premier League. Here is more information on Djordje Petrovic.

Djordje Petrovic to Manchester United?

Djordje Petrovic is 6 feet 4 inches and began his career at Čukarički in his native Serbia. Known for his great shot stopping abilities and command of his area, Petrovic has been extremely solid for third place New England Revolution.

Petrovic has played 2 times for Serbia earning his most recent cap this year. Petrovic is reported to have a number of clubs interested in his services, but this is the first solid rumor of a transfer. The Serbian goalkeeper would be one of the highest outgoing transfers in MLS history.