Manchester United take on Brighton this weekend in their first game of the 2022-23 Premier League. Amid transfer rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo may not start for the hosts. Check out here the possible lineups.

The Erik ten Hag era officially gets underway on Sunday, August 7, when Manchester United welcome Brighton to Old Trafford on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here, find out the predicted lineups. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial). If you are in Canada, watch it on fuboTV Canada.

The Red Devils need to turn the page after a disappointing season, in which they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. United have not been aggressive in the transfer window, which is why ten Hag will have to bring the best out of the squad he inherited.

On the other hand, Brighton have lost key players with the departures of Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma. Therefore, Graham Potter will have to help new prospects to make progress this campaign.

Manchester United predicted lineup

Considering the transfer rumors around him, it’s uncertain whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature this weekend. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia could make their official debuts this weekend. Marcus Rashford would be up front as Anthony Martial is out due to a hamstring injury.

Manchester United possible lineup: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Fred, Scott McTominay; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga; Marcus Rashford.

Brighton possible starting XI

Brighton have lost key players this offseason, yet it gives Potter the opportunity to promote new players to the starting lineup. Striker Danny Welbeck could be a player to watch given his past at United.

Brighton possible lineup: Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Leandro Trossard; Enock Mwepu, Moises Caicedo, Tariq Lamptey; Solly March, Danny Welbeck, Deniz Undav.