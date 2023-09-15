Manchester United vs Brighton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester United will receive Brighton this Saturday, September 16 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Manchester United‘s start to this Premier League season has been far from satisfactory. They have managed to secure only 6 points out of a possible 12. What’s even more concerning is that two of their defeats came at the hands of Tottenham and Arsenal. In essence, they have struggled to match the performance of their direct competitors.

Now, they are up against an opponent who, while not part of the “Big 6,” has emerged as a formidable force in recent seasons. Brighton currently boasts 9 points in the tournament, with 3 victories and just one defeat. They are determined to claim all three points in this upcoming match, even though they are fully aware that it won’t be an easy contest.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (September 17)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (September 17)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4

Greece: Nova Sports 2

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, SkySports Pop-Up

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC.