Matchday 15 of the 2023-24 Premier League will bring us a thrilling mid-week game between two English giants. On Wednesday, December 6, Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford aiming to get back to winning ways.
[Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]
The Red Devils have struggled for consistency this season, which put coach Erik ten Hag on the hot seat. The team managed to gain some momentum with three wins in a row, but Newcastle ended its streak last weekend.
With this match, United hope to begin a start of three-straight home games on the right foot. Right now, they are seventh in the Premier League standings with 24 points, five shy of the top four.
The Blues, on the other hand, come from a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Brighton, but they also lacked consistency so far. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are currently 10th in the table with 19 points. Will they get the upper hand at Old Trafford?
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Australia: 7:15 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 5:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Egypt: 10:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 8:15 PM
Greece: 10:15 PM
India: 1:45 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 3:15 PM
Kenya: 11:15 PM
Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 9:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 9:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Philippines: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 10:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
UAE: 12:15 AM (Thursday)
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea in your Country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports 3 AsiaJioTVHotstar VIP
Indonesia: VidioSCTV
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka Astro Go Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport OTT 4Canal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Ultra HDV Sport Premier LeagueViaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1
Senegal SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootDStv Now
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2221 Hub Premier 1StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4 SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN Spain
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC