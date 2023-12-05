Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-24 Premier League in your country

Matchday 15 of the 2023-24 Premier League will bring us a thrilling mid-week game between two English giants. On Wednesday, December 6, Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford aiming to get back to winning ways.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency this season, which put coach Erik ten Hag on the hot seat. The team managed to gain some momentum with three wins in a row, but Newcastle ended its streak last weekend.

With this match, United hope to begin a start of three-straight home games on the right foot. Right now, they are seventh in the Premier League standings with 24 points, five shy of the top four.

The Blues, on the other hand, come from a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Brighton, but they also lacked consistency so far. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are currently 10th in the table with 19 points. Will they get the upper hand at Old Trafford?

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 7:15 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 1:45 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 10:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM (Thursday)

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea in your Country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports 3 AsiaJioTVHotstar VIP

Indonesia: VidioSCTV

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka Astro Go Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport OTT 4Canal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Ultra HDV Sport Premier LeagueViaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1

Senegal SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootDStv Now

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2221 Hub Premier 1StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4 SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC