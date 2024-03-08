Manchester United aim to overcome their current struggles as they face a relegation-threatened Everton on Matchday 28 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. This guide offers detailed information about the upcoming game, including where it will take place and options for watching it on TV or via live streaming services in your country.
This match features a showdown between two teams desperate for points. Manchester United, on one side, appears to be eagerly awaiting the end of what has been a calamitous season. Nearly every possible challenge has materialized for them. Despite these setbacks, there are still objectives to be achieved.
Securing their spot for Europa League qualification, currently under threat from West Ham, is one such goal. To accomplish this, Ten Hag‘s squad must overcome Everton, a team also in dire need of points but for vastly different reasons. With just a 5-point buffer from the relegation zone, victory is crucial for them.
Manchester United vs Everton: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
India: 4:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ ESPN
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1 Star Sports 3 Asia
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland. discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
Italy: Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, UNIVERSO