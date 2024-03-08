Manchester United vs Everton: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 9, 2024

Manchester United aim to overcome their current struggles as they face a relegation-threatened Everton on Matchday 28 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. This guide offers detailed information about the upcoming game, including where it will take place and options for watching it on TV or via live streaming services in your country.

This match features a showdown between two teams desperate for points. Manchester United, on one side, appears to be eagerly awaiting the end of what has been a calamitous season. Nearly every possible challenge has materialized for them. Despite these setbacks, there are still objectives to be achieved.

Securing their spot for Europa League qualification, currently under threat from West Ham, is one such goal. To accomplish this, Ten Hag‘s squad must overcome Everton, a team also in dire need of points but for vastly different reasons. With just a 5-point buffer from the relegation zone, victory is crucial for them.

Manchester United vs Everton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

India: 4:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1 Star Sports 3 Asia

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland. discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

Italy: Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, UNIVERSO