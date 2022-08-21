Manchester United will face Liverpool in a new derby for Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Manchester United will play the derby against Liverpool for the Matchday 3 of the 2023-2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

A new edition of the derby will take place this Monday, August 22. The historic rivalry will have a new edition when Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford. It will undoubtedly be a match in which both will try to leave behind a rather bad start, and obtain the first victory of the season.

Liverpool is coming off two draws: 2-2 against Fulham and 1-1 against Crystal Palace. Undoubtedly a not so auspicious start for a team expected to fight for the title. The Manchester United thing was much worse. There were two defeats in total: 2-1 against Brighton and Hove and the most surprising, 4-0 against Brentford. Without a doubt, it will be a duel between two teams that are in dire need of victory.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Monday, August 22, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England

Live Stream in the US: Peacock and FuboTV

Live Stream in the Canada: FuboTV Canada

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total, these two rivals have played 210 editions of the derby adding all the competitions and friendlies. In all of them, Manchester United have become dominant, as they were winners on 82 occasions. Liverpool, meanwhile, were victorious 70 times. In addition, there were 58 ties.

The last time they played against each other was on July 12 this year, in a friendly game. On that occasion, it was a 4-0 victory for Manchester United with goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri. Officially, the last game was on April 19, 2022 at Anfield, and on that occasion it was also a 4-0 victory for Liverpool with goals from Luis Diaz, Salah (2) and Mane.

How to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Liverpool in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Monday, August 22 at Old Trafford for the Matchday 3 of the Premier League between Manchester United and Liverpool will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock and FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada it can be watched on FuboTV Canada.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Liverpool are the favorite with 1.62 odds, while Manchester United have 4.75. A tie would finish in a 4.40 payout.

BetMGM Manchester United 4.75 Tie 4.40 Liverpool 1.62

*Odds via BetMGM