Video: Eagles Jalen Hurts' commendable reaction after Packers Jordan Love's serious injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts set aside competitiveness after the intense game and acted commendably towards Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who suffered a painful injury during the game that the Eagles won 34-29 over the Packers in the Brazil Series.

Although both teams fiercely opened their 2024 NFL season at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, attention was drawn to Love, who, with just seconds left in the game, collapsed in pain after receiving a hit from Josh Sweat. The 25-year-old had to leave the field due to the distressing play.

Once the game ended, Hurts demonstrated sportsmanship by greeting and encouraging the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who was sitting on the bench with concern after suffering the injury to his left leg.

The gesture of greeting was also a recognition from Hurts to Love, who had shown a good performance, amassing 260 yards and completing 17 passes out of 34 attempts, with two in the end zone.

Regarding performance, Hurts was a key player in the Eagles’ victory. The quarterback completed 20 passes on 34 attempts for 278 yards. His contributions were crucial for Philadelphia to start the 2024 NFL season with a win.

What is Jordan Love’s injury?

Immediately after his fall, Jordan Love was attended to by the medical staff and left the field with noticeable difficulty walking. Game footage showed a troubling movement in his left knee that could indicate a severe injury.

The official report from the Packers is awaited to confirm the severity of the injury and to estimate how long Love will be sidelined.

The historic game between Eagles and Packers

Despite the injury suffered by Love, Green Bay and Philadelphia delivered a historic game for the NFL, marking the league’s first-ever match in South America.

Both franchises face significant challenges in the new season. The Packers aim to build on their surprising success in 2023, following a strong first campaign without Aaron Rodgers. The Eagles, on the other hand, seek to overcome the disappointing performance of the previous season. Love and Hurts will be key players in elevating both teams.