Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford for Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League. The encounter will be key for the two heavyweights, as they have struggled in the start of the season.

Manchester United and Liverpool will clash for Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday. While an encounter between these two teams is always highly anticipated, the odds are high as neither of them have won in this league so far.

The hosts are coming to this match with zero points after having lost both of their games, including the shocking 4-0 defeat at Brentford last time out. Coach Erik ten Hag is under serious pressure and the team needs to start turning things around.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have drawn the two opening games of the season and are in the 12th place of the table. Jurgen Klopp’s side has been struggling with injuries and defensive issues. However, they need to step up their game if they don’t want to lose more points.

Manchester United’s possible lineup

For this match, it’s expected Cristiano Ronaldo, despite all the speculation about his future, to lead the attack for Manchester United. On the other hand, several players could return to the initial lineup such as Eriksen, Fred and Fernandes.

With that in mind, this could be Manchester United’s possible lineup against Liverpool: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Christian Eriksen; Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool’s possible lineup

On the other hand, Klopp has nine injured players, while Darwin Nuñez is suspended for the match. On a positive note for the German coach, Roberto Firmino is available to play and he could be in the starting eleven.

So, this could be Liverpool’s starting lineup against Manchester United: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz.