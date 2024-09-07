Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Netherlands face Bosnia and Herzegovina in League A's Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina will face each other in what will be the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to catch the action live, either on traditional TV or via live stream, depending on local broadcasting options in your country.

The UEFA Nations League kicks off for the Netherlands, a team widely considered a favorite to advance to the tournament’s final stages. Known as one of Europe’s top football powers, the Dutch face a tough challenge in their group, with Germany as their main competitor for the top spot. As they aim to assert their dominance, the Netherlands will be looking to get off to a strong start in a campaign that could see them make a deep run.

In their opening match, the Netherlands take on Bosnia and Herzegovina, a team that has seen its level of play decline in recent years. Several of Bosnia’s key players are past their prime, limiting their ability to compete at the highest level. Despite being the underdogs, Bosnia still presents a formidable challenge and will be looking to frustrate the Dutch in their quest for group supremacy.

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 8)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Hungary: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 8)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Edin Dzeko from Bosnia and Herzegovina – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: NPO 1, Canal+ Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

