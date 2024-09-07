Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina will face each other in what will be the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to catch the action live, either on traditional TV or via live stream, depending on local broadcasting options in your country.
The UEFA Nations League kicks off for the Netherlands, a team widely considered a favorite to advance to the tournament’s final stages. Known as one of Europe’s top football powers, the Dutch face a tough challenge in their group, with Germany as their main competitor for the top spot. As they aim to assert their dominance, the Netherlands will be looking to get off to a strong start in a campaign that could see them make a deep run.
In their opening match, the Netherlands take on Bosnia and Herzegovina, a team that has seen its level of play decline in recent years. Several of Bosnia’s key players are past their prime, limiting their ability to compete at the highest level. Despite being the underdogs, Bosnia still presents a formidable challenge and will be looking to frustrate the Dutch in their quest for group supremacy.
Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 8)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 8)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Hungary: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 8)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 8)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 8)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Edin Dzeko from Bosnia and Herzegovina – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: NPO 1, Canal+ Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX