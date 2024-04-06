Manchester United will face Liverpool for the Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In a new edition of the North West derby, Manchester United will face Liverpoool on Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. This synopsis offers in-depth insights into the match, covering its venue, alongside an array of viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your area.

This weekend’s match between Manchester United and Liverpool is undoubtedly one of the most enticing fixtures not only in the Premier League but across all leagues. These fierce rivals are set to clash once again following their thrilling encounter in the FA Cup quarterfinals, which saw Manchester United emerge victorious with a 4-3 scoreline. However, the dynamics of this upcoming match are bound to be different.

The Red Devils are in a relentless pursuit of securing a spot in the coveted Champions League positions, albeit currently trailing behind Aston Villa by 12 points, the team currently occupying the last qualifying spot. On the other hand, Liverpool, who were previously leading the tournament, have slipped to second place following victories from Arsenal and Manchester City, leaving them tied with the latter at 70 points, just one point behind the Gunners. For the Reds, securing victory in this encounter is imperative as they aim to reclaim their spot at the top of the table.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM (April 8)

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Canada: 10:30 AM

France: 4:30 PM

Germany: 4:30 PM

India: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 3:30 PM

Italy: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 4:30 PM

Nigeria: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 4:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 3:30 PM

USA: 10:30 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes Live, Telemundo NBC, USA Network