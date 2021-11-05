Manchester United and Manchester City will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the 11th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021-22 Premier League Manchester Derby in the US

Manchester United will face Manchester City will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 11th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 8:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this English Premier League Manchester Derby, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 49th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning exactly 24 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 15 times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 7, 2021, when the Red Devils grabbed the win with a final result of 2-0 away at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 2020-21 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash in the new 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time: 8:30 AM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Storylines

Manchester United have been in a bad form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have lost three times, won only once and drew once (WLLDL). Meanwhile, Manchester City are in better form, as they won three times. In addition to that, they have one draw and one loss. (LWWDW).

The Red Devils currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League with 17 points in 10 matches so far. On the other hand, the Citizens are placed two places above them, in third place of the Premier League table with 20 points won in 10 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 12, 1881, when Manchester United, then known as Newton Heath won against City, then known as St. Mark's (West Gorton) with a final result of 3-0. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 11.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester United vs Manchester City in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 11 Manchester Derby game between Manchester United and Manchester City, to be played on Saturday, at the Old Trafford in Manchester, will be broadcasted on NBC Sports App, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com in the United States.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Manchester City. FanDuel see them as the favorites and thus, they have given them -145 odds to grab another win of the new season. The home side Manchester United have a +360 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 11, while a tie would result in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Manchester United +360 Tie +300 Manchester City -145

* Odds via FanDuel