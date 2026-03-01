Where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will play against Crystal Palace in a Matchday 28 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

The battle for European qualification in the Premier League is tightening as the season winds down. Liverpool pulled even on 48 points with Manchester United after a win over West Ham United, but remain outside the Champions League spots due to goal difference.

That leaves United under pressure heading into a matchup with Crystal Palace, who may be stuck in the lower half but are still fighting to create distance from the relegation zone in what shapes up as a pivotal clash at both ends of the table.

When will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match be played?

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace this Sunday, March 1, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 28. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Chris Richards of Crystal Palace – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Peacock Premium, NBCSN and Telemundo.