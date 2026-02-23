Where to watch Everton vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Everton play against Manchester United in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

The race for Europe is tightening, and Manchester United can’t afford a slip-up. After Chelsea dropped points, Liverpool’s win cranked up the pressure, leaving United needing all three points to hold onto their Champions League position.

On the other hand, Everton enter this game with 37 points and a chance to climb within five of a Champions League spot with a win, setting up a high-stakes showdown with major implications for both sides.

When will the Everton vs Manchester United match be played?

Everton take on Manchester United this Monday, February 23, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Thierno Barry of Everton – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Universo.