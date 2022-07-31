Manchester United take on Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford in Manchester for the this 2022 Club Friendly game. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this 2022 Club Friendly game in your country

Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano meet in a 2022 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team wants this to be the first win at home before the start of the regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Manchester United will not play in the upcoming 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League, but that is not the end of the road for them, they still have a lot to play in England and the goal for the upcoming season is to win the local league and qualify for the european tournaments.

Rayo Vallecano have a good record during the preseason, they won two games, one against Sheffield Wednesday and one against Leganes. Apart from the two wins they lost a game in Germany against SC Freiburg and drew in England against Birmingham City.

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano play for the this 2022 Club Friendly game on Sunday, July 31 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team has a slight advantage but the visitors know how to win in England during the current preseason.

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malawi: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Rwanda: 5:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

United Kingdom: 4:00 PM

Zambia: 5:00 PM

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Ghana: StarTimes App

Ireland: MUTV, MUTV Online

Kenya: StarTimes App

Malawi: StarTimes App

Nigeria: StarTimes App

Rwanda: StarTimes App

Sierra Leone: StarTimes App

South Africa: StarTimes App

Tanzania: StarTimes App

Uganda: StarTimes App

United Kingdom: MUTV, MUTV Online

Zambia: StarTimes App

How to watch Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano anywhere

If you want to watch this Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano game for the this 2022 Club Friendly with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.