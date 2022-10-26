The 2022-2023 Europa League has a world class giant in Manchester United trying to take the title. In this case, they will battle Sheriff at Old Trafford on Matchday 5 for a win in order to remain near Real Sociedad. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ will be an available option to follow the game.
Manchester United journey didn’t start well in the Europa League. The 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad has them running from behind, so they don’t have much room for error. This match has them as the clear favorites based on their talented squad. However, they barely beat Omonia Nicosia at home in their last appearance, so they can’t afford to enter without focus. Although a tie would put them in the next round, the Red Devils are aiming at the first place that would mean skipping one round.
Sheriff will try to perform an upset like the one against Real Madrid last year in the Champions League. That would be a huge accomplishment for the Moldavian club, but the second place would still seem a bit too far away. It’s important to remember, though, that any point they can get could be useful since the team that finishes third will continue playing in the Conference League.
Manchester United vs Sheriff: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United will receive Sheriff at Old Trafford on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, October 27.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (October 28)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 28)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (October 28)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 28)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (October 28)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 28)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Moldova: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 28)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Scotland: 8:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 28)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Sheriff: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Virgin Media Three, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTL+, RMC Sport 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
Tanzania: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN App