Manchester United will host Sheriff at Old Trafford on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Europa League to seal their qualification to the next round. You can find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

The 2022-2023 Europa League has a world class giant in Manchester United trying to take the title. In this case, they will battle Sheriff at Old Trafford on Matchday 5 for a win in order to remain near Real Sociedad. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ will be an available option to follow the game.

Manchester United journey didn’t start well in the Europa League. The 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad has them running from behind, so they don’t have much room for error. This match has them as the clear favorites based on their talented squad. However, they barely beat Omonia Nicosia at home in their last appearance, so they can’t afford to enter without focus. Although a tie would put them in the next round, the Red Devils are aiming at the first place that would mean skipping one round.

Sheriff will try to perform an upset like the one against Real Madrid last year in the Champions League. That would be a huge accomplishment for the Moldavian club, but the second place would still seem a bit too far away. It’s important to remember, though, that any point they can get could be useful since the team that finishes third will continue playing in the Conference League.

Manchester United vs Sheriff: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will receive Sheriff at Old Trafford on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, October 27.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (October 28)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 28)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 28)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 28)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (October 28)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 28)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Moldova: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 28)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Scotland: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 28)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Sheriff: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Virgin Media Three, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, RMC Sport 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

Tanzania: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN App