Manchester United vs Twente: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Manchester United will face Twente in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Twente live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Manchester United kick off their Europa League campaign with high expectations, despite a shaky start in Premier League. The Red Devils, known for their rich international pedigree, remain strong contenders for the title. While their domestic form has been inconsistent, their experience on the European stage makes them one of the favorites to go all the way in this competition.
In their first match, United face FC Twente, who have enjoyed a promising start in the Eredivisie. However, Twente head into the clash as clear underdogs, fully aware of the challenge posed by a team from the Premier League’s Big 6. They’ll be looking to pull off a surprise and secure a positive result, but overcoming Manchester United on the European stage is no easy task.
Manchester United vs Twente: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 26)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 26)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sem Steijn of FC Twente celebrates after scoring – IMAGO / BSR Agency
Manchester United vs Twente: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 2
Germany: Servus TV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Premier Sports ROI 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision NOW, UniMás