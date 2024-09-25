Manchester United vs Twente: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Manchester United will face Twente in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Manchester United kick off their Europa League campaign with high expectations, despite a shaky start in Premier League. The Red Devils, known for their rich international pedigree, remain strong contenders for the title. While their domestic form has been inconsistent, their experience on the European stage makes them one of the favorites to go all the way in this competition.

In their first match, United face FC Twente, who have enjoyed a promising start in the Eredivisie. However, Twente head into the clash as clear underdogs, fully aware of the challenge posed by a team from the Premier League’s Big 6. They’ll be looking to pull off a surprise and secure a positive result, but overcoming Manchester United on the European stage is no easy task.

Manchester United vs Twente: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 26)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 26)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 26)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Twente: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 2

Germany: Servus TV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Premier Sports ROI 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision NOW, UniMás