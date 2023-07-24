Manchester United vs Wrexham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

Manchester United will play against Wrexham this Tuesday, July 25 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Wrexham AFC online free in the US on Fubo]

After a season with many ups and downs, which was overall disappointing considering the high expectations held for this team, Manchester United are eager to start preparing for the next season. Their primary goal is to improve their performance and compete for titles, especially now that they have qualified to play in the Champions League once again.

To achieve their objectives, Manchester United have decided to engage in various pre-season friendlies. One of them will be this against Wrexham AFC, a team that recently made history by being promoted to the fourth division of English soccer. Wrexham are determined to continue their improvement and work towards their ultimate dream of playing in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Wrexham: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 12:30 PM (July 26)

Canada: 10:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 AM (July 26)

Ireland: 3:30 AM (July 26)

Israel: 5:30 AM (July 26)

Kenya: 5:30 AM PM (July 26)

Nigeria: 3:30 AM (July 26)

Norway: 4:30 AM (July 26)

Portugal: 3:30 AM (July 26)

South Africa: 4:30 AM (July 26)

Switzerland: 4:30 AM (July 26)

UK: 3:30 AM (July 26)

United States: 10:30 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Wrexham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+

Ghana: Star Times App

Ireland: MUTV

Israel: Sports 4

Kenya: Star Times App

Nigeria: Star Times App

Norway: VG+

South Africa: Star Times App

United Kingdom: MUTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN2, ESPN Sports, ESPN+.