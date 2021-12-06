Manchester United play against Young Boys at the Group Stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Manchester United and Young Boys meet in a game for the Group Stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on December 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). Visitors want to win to play in the other available tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

Manchester United dominated Group F with 10 points, 3 wins, one draw and one defeat against Young Boys 2-1. That defeat against the visitors was painful, but after all Manchester United was the best team in the group with 10 goals for and 7 goals against.

Young Boys won the first game of Group F but after that victory they lost against Atalanta 0-1 on the road, and the team lost the second game of the group stage at home against Villarreal 1-4. If Young Boys win this game the team would have 7 points and they would just have to wait for Atalanta to lose against Villarreal.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United depend a lot on Bruno Fernandes with 5 goals in the Premier League, but Cristiano Ronaldo is another key player of the team, this season he has scored 6 goals with 2 assists. Mason Greenwood is the other Man U top scorer with 4 goals and one assist.

This will be Ralf Rangnick's first game as head coach in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, but the good news is that he has already won his first game with Manchester United, 1-0 against Crystal Palace at home.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: Henderson (GK), Wan-Bissaka (DF), Mengi (DF), Bailly (DF), Telles (DF), Matic (MF), Van de Beek (MF), Greenwood (MF), Mata (FW), Elanga (FW), Martial (FW).

Young Boys probable lineup

Young Boys tied the most recent game on the Group Stage against Atalanta 3-3 thanks to goals by Pefok, Sierro and Hefti. The team's offense is good at home averaging 2.00 goals in Group F of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

The bad news for Young Boys is their injury list, the team is plagued with injuries, several key players such as Christian Fassnacht who suffered a concussion and is out of action since November 6. Fassnacht is one of the top scorers with 7 goals this season in the local league.



This is the likely Young Boys’s lineup for this game: Faivre (GK), Hefti (DF), Burgy (DF), Lauper (DF), Lefort (DF), Aebischer (MF), Martins (MF), Rieder (MF), Elia (FW), Siebatcheu (FW), Ngamaleu (FW).

