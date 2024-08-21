Manuel Neuer retires from Germany: The last player from the 2014 World Cup team that upset Messi

The farewell to a legend: Manuel Neuer, the nemesis of Lionel Messi in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, retires.

Transition in the new generation of footballers is gradually underway. Many emerging talents are making their mark, while others are stepping aside from their careers. Such is the case for one of the most successful players in the history of German football. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who bested Lionel Messi in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, has announced his retirement from the German national team.

The legendary goalkeeper was a key figure in helping that Germany squad, which included stars like Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller, and Miroslav Klose, secure the championship at a packed Maracanã stadium by defeating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in extra time.

Emerging from Schalke 04’s youth system but representing Bayern Munich since 2011, Neuer established himself as one of the most reliable figures in the German national team. He made his debut on May 19, 2009, in a 7-2 victory over the United Arab Emirates and went on to compete in a total of four World Cups.

Without a doubt, his most significant match while wearing the white shirt with black, red, and yellow trim was on July 13, 2014, in Rio de Janeiro. Neuer emerged as one of the standout figures in the final, where Germany defeated Messi and company 1-0, thanks to a goal from Mario Götze.

Manuel Neuer of Germany lifts the World Cup trophy with teammates after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In that World Cup, Germany not only defeated Argentina and France on their way to the title but also starred in one of the most memorable semifinals in history: a 7-1 victory over the host nation, Brazil.

Manuel Neuer’s numbers with the German national team

In his 15 years as Germany’s starting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer played 124 matches for the ‘Mannschaft,’ conceding a total of 118 goals and keeping a clean sheet in 51 of those games.

In 2009, he was the goalkeeper for the Germany team that won the U-21 European Championship in Sweden, and in 2014, he was the champion of the aforementioned World Cup in Brazil.

The last remaining player from the 2014 generation

With Manuel Neuer’s announcement of his retirement from the German national team, there are no longer any players from the 2014 World Cup champions remaining in the squad.

Previously, the icons Thomas Müller and Toni Kroos, as well as Ilkay Gündogan (who did not participate in that World Cup), had announced their retirements.