Return date and a closer goal: What's next for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after being left out of Argentina's squad

Inter Miami is gearing up for a crucial match. While a new date to see Lionel Messi in action is reported, the Herons are on the verge of achieving one of their key goals for the year.

Since July 14, the football world has been missing Lionel Messi. The injury sustained against Colombia continues to be assessed by both Inter Miami and the Argentine national team, which will not call up the left-footer for the September double-header. It is hoped that the Rosario native can recover a bit earlier than expected as his team aims for a key achievement in the second half of the season.

Inter Miami awaits the return of their most influential player under Tata Martino’s plans, while MLS action will soon resume for David Beckham’s team. The painful elimination from the Leagues Cup, where Messi was unable to participate due to the injury sustained in the Copa America, is now behind them as the project focuses on making a push for the playoffs in the current season.

Let’s not forget that in its nearly five years of existence, the Florida team has only reached the playoffs twice: in 2020 and 2022, with both times resulting in elimination in the first knockout match. Inter Miami’s playoff history in MLS consists of these two instances, and they now have a chance to qualify for the 2024 edition if they defeat Cincinnati in the coming hours. Martino spoke about a team focused on competing for the tournament following the tough elimination in the Leagues Cup.

All of this, of course, while awaiting Messi’s return. Inter Miami was not expecting to have the player back until mid-September, but it might be possible for him to return a few days earlier. If things progress as hoped, One Football reports based on recent statements from Argentina, suggesting that Messi could even make his comeback on September 1st against Chicago. Meanwhile, the Argentine national team is preparing for their upcoming matches during those weeks in which Lionel Messi was not included on roster for September World Cup Qualifiers.

Messi and his right leg: A key concern for Inter Miami

Let’s not forget that the Florida team currently leads the Eastern Conference with 53 points from 25 matches. This is, so far, Inter Miami’s best MLS campaign. With several games remaining before the end of the first phase in October, the players under Tata Martino need just one more victory against Cincinnati to virtually secure their spot in the playoffs. Winning the championship is no longer just a possibility; it is slowly becoming an obligation.

Record-Breaking season for Inter Miami

We could be looking at a nearly historic date for Miami. If the Herons wins in the coming hours, they would become the third team to require the fewest regular-season matches in MLS history to reach the playoffs. This would also mark the best points campaign for the team in its history. Having Messi return to regain his form with the team while already preparing for the second phase of the year would be the best possible scenario.

Messi’s numbers at Inter Miami

In 29 matches, Messi has scored 25 goals and provided 16 assists, helping Inter Miami secure a Leagues Cup. There is hope that the first Major League Soccer title in the club’s history will arrive before Messi’s retirement. If all goes well, the king might return to Miami by the end of the week.