On Thursday of last week Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay put on a masterclass performance against Argentina and took home a 2-0 win at the famed La Bombonera. Uruguay commanded the midfield and reduced Argentina to a static side as the Bielsa press proved very effective.



During the match one incident took on a life of its own on social media and that was a gesture of PSG’s Manuel Ugarte made to Rodrigo De Paul. In a scuffle between the two sides Ugarte made a gesture using his hand implying in South America that De Paul is a suck up.



The gesture has gone viral, and Manuel Ugarte was on Uruguayan sports radio 100% Deporte and spoke about an incident he now regrets.



Manuel Ugarte apologizes for insulting Rodrigo De Paul



Manuel Ugarte stated on 100% Deporte, “When I saw the gesture I said: I’m an animal! The game was tremendous, and I didn’t even realize the gesture I made, in fact I continued playing without thinking about it. When they told me that it had gone viral, I asked: What gesture? He wanted me killed, I already apologized.”



The gesture was implied that Rodrigo De Paul has become sort of a Messi “flunky”, Messi after the match had questioned the maturity of Uruguay’s new younger crop of players.



Uruguay in World Cup qualifying



La Celeste takes on Bolivia in Montevideo on Tuesday and with a win and a few results going their way could leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side in first place.



Bielsa has led a sort of revolution as the mostly conservative but talented Uruguayan side is now playing a much quicker and fluid passing and attacking game that is custom with Marcelo Bielsa.