Barcelona and Boca Juniors will meet on December 14 in an emotional Maradona Cup to honor the Argentine legend and the fantastic stadium of this special game is getting ready for it. Exclusive videos and photos.

Diego Armando Maradona has left an indelible mark on world soccer by building a legacy that will live long in everyone's memory. Barcelona and Boca Juniors had the honor of seeing him wearing their uniforms, and they'll pay tribute to him in the best possible way in the Maradona Cup.

The La Liga club and the Argentine giants will face each other on Tuesday, December 14, in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, in a friendly cup that will have his name. Diego played for Barca between 1982 and 1984, while he had two spells in Boca: first in 1981, later between 1995 and 1997, when he hung up the boots.

The meeting will take place at Mrsool Park, home to local giants Al Nassr FC, and the stadium is getting ready for this big event that will catch the eye of the entire soccer community.

Mrsool Park gets ready for Maradona Cup between Barcelona and Boca Juniors

This stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 spectators, is already preparing what will be one of the biggest games they'll ever host. This will be remembered as the emotional game that honored Maradona.

By the date of the game, the UEFA Champions League group stage will have concluded, while the Argentine Liga Profesional will also have finished, so Barcelona and Boca will be completely ready to take on this encounter.

2021 Riyadh Season and the inauguration of its boulevard

The game to be played between Barcelona and Boca will be part of the 2021 Riyadh Season, a series of sporting, cultural, and artistic events that will attract millions of people from all over the world.

An impressive boulevard where many of this event's activities will take place has been built, and its first images are simply incredible. The Riyadh Season, which attracted more than 10 million of visitors in 2019, is one of the most anticipated events of recent times.