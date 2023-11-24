Mario Balotelli is no stranger to crazy antics and an off the field life of chaos. In this instance the former Italian national team star crashed his $125,000 Audi into a wall in his hometown of Brescia.

Police are reporting at the moment no one else seems to be involved in the near fatal accident as the striker drove his Audi into a wall completely destroying his automobile. The right tire of the car was completely ripped off the car, Balotelli also lifted several pieces of pavement as well.

The airbags of the car were quickly deployed and that could have saved Balotelli from serious or fatal injury. The famed Italian star was able to get out of his car and be attended by paramedics after lying on the ground.

Mario Balotelli refused breath test

According to SportMediaset, police tried to give Balotelli a breathalyzer test, but he declined, and this led to police confiscating Balotelli’s driver’s license.

Balotelli waited until his brother came to take him home, it was unknown if police would press any kind of charges on the often troubled former Liverpool star.

Mario Balotelli current form

Mario Balotelli is playing in Turkey with Adana Demirspor where he has 3 goals in 5 games for the side, it is his second stint at the club being there in 2021-2022.

Recently Mario Balotelli made a statement that he should return to the Italian national team, with 14 goals in 36 caps, his numbers are impressive, but his reliability has always been the issue.