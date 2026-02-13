Nick Castellanos reportedly faced backlash from Phillies teammates over controversial behavior

Nick Castellanos not only had the incident in Miami with the Philadelphia Phillies, but even before that, some of his teammates had grown frustrated with his behavior in the clubhouse. Recently, Matt Gelb revealed that other players had complained about the now-released outfielder.

“Even before that June 16th incident, many teammates had come to resent Castellanos for his attitude,” Gelb wrote in The Athletic. In another part of the article, he detailed: “‘You can’t disrespect the manager and talk to him the way he did,’ one Phillies player said. ‘You can’t expect it all to be the same after that.’”

Although no players were named in the report, it is likely that some of the veterans were among those who spoke out. What is clear is that while Castellanos apologized for the Miami incident in an Instagram post, he did not address the reports that some teammates had grown tired of him.

Painful details emerge about Castellanos

What Gelb revealed in his article is no minor matter. According to the report, Castellanos had begun to feel isolated from the rest of the clubhouse. Veterans were no longer speaking with him, it reached a point where players were essentially pretending that everything was fine.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 06: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates Kyle Schwarber #12 and Bryce Harper #3 after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 06, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

“In the clubhouse, as prominent players distanced themselves from Castellanos, everyone agreed to play nice. It was easier for some than others. Many had a difficult time overcoming what they believed was an unforgivable act committed by Castellanos,” Gelb wrote.

One of the most striking revelations is that some Phillies players no longer viewed the former outfielder as a key piece of the team. Instead, he was left to fend for himself. “But Castellanos, many of his teammates argued, was not a team player.”