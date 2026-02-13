NY Mets add former Royals outfielder to bolster depth around Juan Soto

With Juan Soto set to shift from right field to left as part of the Mets’ offseason reshuffle, New York continued reinforcing its outfield depth ahead of the new season. The organization has made multiple changes in recent months and is building its defensive alignment around Soto and its revamped core.

The departures of Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil via trade, along with Starling Marte entering free agency, left the Mets searching for additional stability across the outfield. Luis Robert Jr. is expected to handle center field duties, while internal competition remains for the remaining corner spots.

The Mets officially announced the addition Thursday on X, posting: “We have signed outfielder MJ Melendez to a one-year contract. Welcome to Queens, MJ!” Melendez’s deal will pay him $1.5 million in the majors and $425,000 in the minors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melendez brings versatility and upside

The 27-year-old left-handed hitter debuted with the Kansas City Royals in 2022 as both a catcher and corner outfielder before transitioning exclusively to the outfield in 2024. He can play both corner positions, giving the Mets flexibility as they evaluate their defensive alignment.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Melendez owns a .215 career batting average with 52 home runs, 163 RBIs, and a .685 OPS across four MLB seasons. Although he struggled in limited MLB action last year, he performed well at Triple-A Omaha, hitting .261 with 20 home runs, 64 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and an .813 OPS in 107 games.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Boone offers calm response to Isiah Kiner‑Falefa’s ‘surprising’ NY Yankees assessment

Depth move as Mets reshape outfield

Tyrone Taylor projects as a strong defensive option, while top prospect Carson Benge will have an opportunity to compete for playing time despite limited Triple-A experience. Adding Melendez gives the Mets another experienced option as they prepare for a competitive season.

Advertisement

SurveyWill MJ Melendez make an impact in the Mets’ outfield this season? Will MJ Melendez make an impact in the Mets’ outfield this season? already voted 0 people

For Melendez, the move represents a fresh start in New York — and for the Mets, it adds another layer of depth as they structure the outfield around Soto’s new role.

Advertisement