Phillies drama: What really led the NY Yankees to dismiss Nick Castellanos

The Philadelphia Phillies will not have Nick Castellanos on their roster next season, but his departure did not unfold the way they had hoped. The New York Yankees reportedly chose not to get involved with the outfielder due to the amount of drama surrounding his situation.

“The Yankees were ‘talked out of’ trading for Nick Castellanos according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. After receiving some mixed reviews, they decided against a pursuit of him,” Fireside Yankees reported on X (@firesideyankees), referencing Heyman’s recent report.

Heyman also revealed in a separate report, after Castellanos was released, that teams such as the Rangers, Padres, and Reds could emerge as potential landing spots for the former Phillies outfielder. So while the Yankees are no longer in the race, hope is not entirely lost for him.

A costly player for the Yankees?

Castellanos could have become an expensive addition for the Yankees due to the $20 million salary still owed to him by the Phillies, money Philadelphia would have had to absorb at least partially, reportedly around $16 million, before New York would then decide what to do with him long term.

While the Yankees certainly have the financial flexibility to take on a player who hit .250 last season, he could have projected as a bench piece or pinch-hitting option if needed. However, given the depth and quality of hitters already on their roster, that type of role is not necessarily a priority in the Bronx.

So what kind of mixed reviews did the Yankees receive? It may have been a reference to concerns about Castellanos’ clubhouse demeanor. Recent reports indicated that even some of his former teammates had grown frustrated with his personality following multiple incidents.