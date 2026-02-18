Benfica release statement reaffirming support for Gianluca Prestianni as UEFA investigates racism allegations from Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid

Benfica issued an official statement Tuesday reaffirming their support for Gianluca Prestianni after UEFA opened an investigation into alleged racist remarks involving Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr during their recent Champions League match.

The Portuguese club addressed the situation publicly following UEFA’s announcement that it is reviewing the alleged incident from the clash against Real Madrid. Its support echoes Jose Mourinho’s stance on Vinicius’ allegations, with the Portuguese manager refusing to throw his player under the bus.

After Prestianni broke his silence on the racism allegations from Vinicius Jr., Benfica said in their statement that they are approaching the matter with “a total spirit of collaboration, transparency, openness and a sense of clarification” regarding the steps announced by UEFA in connection with the “alleged case of racism.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benfica reaffirm core values

Benfica publicly supported Prestianni amid racism allegations from Vinicius and Real Madrid, making clear that their position goes beyond the specific case, quoting their “historic and unwavering commitment to defending the values of equality, respect and inclusion,” adding that those principles reflect the foundational identity of the institution.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Advertisement

The statement also referenced the symbolic importance of Eusebio in representing those values, reinforcing that equality and respect remain central to Benfica’s culture.

Advertisement

see also Aurelien Tchouameni breaks silence, reveals what Gianluca Prestianni allegedly said to Vinicius Jr during Benfica-Real Madrid

Club stands firmly behind Prestianni

Beyond its broader message, Benfica directly addressed the allegations involving Prestianni. The club stated that it “fully supports and believes in the version presented by the player Gianluca Prestianni,” emphasizing that his conduct “has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions and the principles that define the Benfica identity.”

Advertisement

SurveyWho do you think has the most influence on the outcome of UEFA’s investigation into the Benfica-Vinicius Jr incident? Who do you think has the most influence on the outcome of UEFA’s investigation into the Benfica-Vinicius Jr incident? already voted 0 people

Benfica further expressed concern over external criticism, noting that they “regret the defamation campaign” the player has faced. During the incident, Vinicius left the field and the match stopped, a moment that added further tension to the situation. As UEFA’s investigation continues, the club has made it clear that it will cooperate fully while maintaining its firm backing of Prestianni.

Advertisement