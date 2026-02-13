What happens if Team USA loses, wins or ties vs Italy today at Winter Olympics 2026 women’s quarterfinals?

In the 2026 Winter Olympics’ high noon quarterfinal clash, the U.S. women’s hockey team carries an unbeaten group stage and a 20‑1 goal differential into a knockout date with host nation Italy. The Americans have been imposing so far, asserting rhythm and depth on the ice.

For Italy, this moment marks more than home‑crowd energy. The hosts punched their ticket into the last eight with a gritty win that captured local imagination and silenced skeptics, turning a historic Olympic run into a living storyline.

What unfolds next will ripple through the bracket: a U.S. victory would cement a favorite’s march toward medals, a tie keeps intrigue alive and an Italian upset would reshape expectations on this most unpredictable Olympic stage.

What happens if USA beats Italy?

A victory for Team USA would underscore the tournament form they’ve shown in the preliminary stage, where they finished unbeaten and allowed just one goal across four group games. The Americans outscored opponents by a staggering margin, continuing one of the most dominant Olympic runs in recent memory.

Kendall Coyne of Team United States shakes hands with players of Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic games (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Beating Italy would not only keep that momentum alive but also secure the No. 1 seed’s expected route deeper into medal contention. For a squad that has medaled in every Olympic women’s hockey tournament to date, such a result would serve as a firm statement that the gold hunt remains firmly on track.

It would also give Team USA a psychological edge heading into the semifinals, a game where confidence and resilience often determine who skates away with a chance at Olympic hardware. Historically, the Americans thrive when expectations are highest, and a routine progression here would reinforce that narrative.

What happens if USA and Italy tie?

Should regulation time end deadlocked, the quarterfinal sets up a classic Olympic moment — where the margins of victory shrink to overtime and, if needed, a shootout. Under Olympic hockey rules, quarterfinal ties lead to a 5‑minute 3‑on‑3 sudden death period, followed by a shootout if the score remains even.

For Team USA, a tie in regulation would be uncharacteristic given their sharp scoring through the group stage, but it would also reflect Italy’s rising profile and home‑ice energy as they enter the quarterfinal spotlight. The hosts qualified with gritty results, including a crucial win that lifted them into the knockout bracket.

What happens if USA loses to Italy today?

An outright loss for Team USA would not just be an upset on paper but a seismic shift in the women’s hockey draw at Milano‑Cortina. Entering the quarterfinals unbeaten and widely viewed as gold favorites, the Americans have largely dictated play, culminating in dominant results like a historic shutout of Canada.

Such a result would redraw the medal bracket and open opportunity for other contenders. It would also mark one of the rare occasions in women’s Olympic hockey where traditional powerhouses bowed out before the medal rounds, adding fresh intrigue to the hunt for Olympia glory.