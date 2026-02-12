Argentina’s Lionel Messi generates concern over his injury status ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup is getting shorter. The tournament will take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and Argentina remain one of the leading contenders as the reigning world champions. They know they will need their stars at their absolute best, especially Lionel Messi, whose physical condition will be monitored closely over the coming months.

News broke on Wednesday when Inter Miami announced that Lionel Messi sustained a muscle injury during a friendly against Barcelona SC ahead of the 2026 MLS season. With long-term planning already underway, concern reportedly has extended beyond the captain to the rest of the Albiceleste roster.

According to Esteban Edul of ESPN, there is significant worry within the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni regarding the overall form of Argentina’s players. As the reporter explained, the staff feel that, individually, several performers are currently below the level they know they can reach.

Messi is set to begin a new season with Inter Miami on February 21, and he has one more friendly scheduled against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. That match was postponed following the Argentine star’s injury, and the expectation is that he will need to proceed with caution as he builds toward full fitness.

Argentina are ready for the 2026 World Cup

Although he has been reluctant to publicly confirm his participation, the 2026 tournament remains the primary objective for Messi in the twilight of his career. Every decision surrounding his workload, minutes, and travel between now and then is being evaluated with that goal in mind by the national team staff.

While Inter Miami indicated that the issue appears to be minor, reports suggest that postponing the upcoming friendly, in addition to contractual considerations, also served to avoid exposing the forward to unnecessary risks. Protecting their captain has become a priority for Argentina as they map out the road to the title defense.

Earlier this year, Scaloni revealed that he spoke with Messi to discuss World Cup planning. In late January, the head coach also met with members of Atlético de Madrid, including Juan Musso, Thiago Almada, Nicolás González, and Julián Álvarez. Nahuel Molina and Giuliano Simeone missed a team dinner but still took part in preparations that began six months before the competition.