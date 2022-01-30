Harriet Robson, the girlfriend of Manchester United winger, Mason Greenwood, accused the player of physical assault and attempt of sexual assault. Check out the video here (sensitive content).

Mason Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson has shared a series of frightening photos of major injuries she has sustained while claiming to be the victim of physical and sexual abuse by the Manchester United player. The English model shared multiple photos, videos, and voice notes to her Instagram stories, including one of her lips bleeding profusely and several injuries on her face, torso, and thighs.

"To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me," a message read in one video where the 22-year-old could be seen with a cut to her mouth. Her report also included an audio clip that recounted a disturbing incident of an attempt of sexual assault with a female voice in dialogue with a male voice.

Except for a brief hiatus in 2020, when the younger was thrown out of England's camp for taking models back to his hotel while on international duty, the couple had been dating since attending Mersey School in Greater Manchester together. They went their own ways for a while before getting together again and sharing their reconciliation on social media.

Greenwood now arrested, suspended by Manchester United

As a result, the 20-year-old forward was detained by the police. Following the release of the photographs and video, the police department initiated an investigation. The Greater Manchester Police said the player is still being questioned and that investigations are ongoing.

It comes after his club, Manchester United suspended the England international, who will not be attending the team's training sessions and matches indefinitely due to the scandal. On Sunday, the club released a statement saying that "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

Please, be aware of the sensitivity of the video before watching it.